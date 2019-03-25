You can fly from Toronto to Muskoka this summer

Heading up to cottage country is a fantastic way to escape the city, but it takes a long time. The average drive to Muskoka can take over two hours, sometimes almost three hours, depending on traffic.

Porter Airlines wants to alleviate that problem, and they're now offering flights for that purpose.

The regional airline has announced a 2019 summer season flight from the Toronto Islands to Muskoka, starting June 27.

The flight takes about twenty minutes, and runs twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. A shuttle bus will also carry passengers around the Muskoka region to various locations.

Prices vary, as always with airlines, but a quick glance at Porter's website has basic-level flights for under $100.

The service will run through to September 3, allowing you to make that weekend getaway quickly all summer long.