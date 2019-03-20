Commuter chaos breaks out as TTC shuts down subway line

A rough week for Toronto commuters continues this Wednesday morning with the complete closure of TTC subway line 2 between St. George and Ossington Stations.

There's a huge crowd of people waiting for shuttle buses outside St. George station. There's currently no service between St. George and Ossington #Toronto #TTC pic.twitter.com/oGwWDZdGLx — blogTO (@blogTO) March 20, 2019

The TTC announced shortly after 8:30 a.m. that service had been suspended on the busy east-west Bloor-Danforth line due to an injury at track level.

So many people trying to get off the ⁦@TTChelps⁩ at Ossington to catch shuttle buses that the exit is blocked. “Personal injury at track level” has closed Line 2 at Spadina. pic.twitter.com/zA89jfn9ve — Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) March 20, 2019

Sympathetic as some may be to the reason for this delay, thousands of commuters all over the city are growing increasingly frustrated as they wait for shuttle buses that are way too full.

Hundreds of people waiting for shuttle busses at #Ossington, and the bus driver won’t open his doors. Please explain this ridiculous waste of driver and passenger time. @TTCStuart @TTChelps #TTC pic.twitter.com/dr5LERZLxc — Sarah Feldman (@sarahjfeldman) March 20, 2019

That's if they even arrive at all.

Same question for Ossington station. It’s been +1h. People are getting agressive. There’s two men who literally started a fight! — Myriam RD (@myriamdawn) March 20, 2019

Those who don't yet know what's going on are panicking.

Hey @TTChelps, trains are emptying westbound. Any idea what’s happening? Line-up for 93 bus is staggering, I hope more will be added. #TTCProblems pic.twitter.com/KkEOdoNlHG — Krista Boniface (@KristaBoniface) March 20, 2019

And perhaps with good reason, as things are getting tense between passengers.

Waiting for shuttle at St George & shuttle picks up ppl who just arrived & crowding as oppose to ppl who have been waiting at the side due to TTC instruction. Apparently #TTC sees no prob encouraging unsafe behaviour. Why wait? Just crowd a bus. The bus encourages it. @TTChelps — McLOLcat (@mclolcat) March 20, 2019

With no reliable way to get from point A to point B via public transit, some are opting to walk until they get to an area in which Uber prices aren't surging.

Others are banding together and splitting cabs to their destinations.

The TTC announced around 10 a.m. that regular service had resumed between St. George and Ossington stations, though others maintain that the entire line is still "a shit show."

We need a better way - 2 buses to move 1,000 people at Ossington station - your better off walking as you will not get on a bus as there is a lack of buses at the station pic.twitter.com/bcvgpw34Bj — Gus Lamb (@GusLamb67) March 20, 2019

Leave yourself plenty of time to get to where you're going, regardless of how you plan on getting there. It's another wild one in Toronto today.