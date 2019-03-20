City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc commuter chaos

Commuter chaos breaks out as TTC shuts down subway line

A rough week for Toronto commuters continues this Wednesday morning with the complete closure of TTC subway line 2 between St. George and Ossington Stations.

The TTC announced shortly after 8:30 a.m. that service had been suspended on the busy east-west Bloor-Danforth line due to an injury at track level.

Sympathetic as some may be to the reason for this delay, thousands of commuters all over the city are growing increasingly frustrated as they wait for shuttle buses that are way too full.

That's if they even arrive at all.

Those who don't yet know what's going on are panicking.

And perhaps with good reason, as things are getting tense between passengers.

With no reliable way to get from point A to point B via public transit, some are opting to walk until they get to an area in which Uber prices aren't surging.

Others are banding together and splitting cabs to their destinations.

The TTC announced around 10 a.m. that regular service had resumed between St. George and Ossington stations, though others maintain that the entire line is still "a shit show."

Leave yourself plenty of time to get to where you're going, regardless of how you plan on getting there. It's another wild one in Toronto today.

Lead photo by

Gus Lamb

