Broadview station shut down for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, Broadview Station is out of commission.

Yesterday, the Line 2 station was shut down for just under five hours while police looked into a suspicious package was left in the vicinity.

Shuttle buses had to operate between Castle Frank and Pape stations, bypassing Broadview while the package was investigated.

Today, a second suspicious package was found in the station, shutting it down for the second consecutive day.

Toronto Police were called again this morning, around 6:15 a.m. for reports of a suspicious package. Trains and streetcars will once again be bypassing Broadview, with shuttle buses operating.

Yesterday's package was determined to not be a threat to public safety, but the police believe it was meant to stir a reaction.

Police have identified 53-year-old Kamal Badri as a suspect in yesterday's. He has now been taken into custody by police.

There has been no announcement yet of a connection between the two incidents.