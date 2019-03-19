City
Amber alert markham

Amber Alert called off after missing 5-year-old girl found

An Amber Alert that sent shockwaves through the Greater Toronto Area Tuesday afternoon has been called off, according to police, much to the relief of those who were worried for the 5-year-old girl.

Police in York Region had been appealing to anyone in and around the GTA for help in locating a young girl who they say was abducted from her school in Markham around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

School staff say the girl's father— who is not supposed to have access to the child— abducted her from a classroom and took her off-site. Staff called police who then issued a province-wide Amber Alert.

The alert terrified many when it popped up on their phones this afternoon, but not in the same way it did when the CRTC started testing Canada's national alert system last year. Nor in the same way it did last month, when some people were startled out of bed by an actual Amber Alert and then complained about it on Twitter.

Those who may have been annoyed by the jarring alert just one month ago are chilled by the similarities between this and the last high-profile Amber Alert to sweep Ontario.

On Valentine's Day, 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father's basement apartment after an apparent abduction.

Police arrested Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, not long after his daughter's death in a high-risk, highway takedown when a motorist recognized his car from the Amber Alert and called 911. He later died in hospital as the result of a self-inflicted gun wound.

People all over the country were expecially worried for the Markham girl's safety in light of Riya's tragic abduction and death at the hands of her own father.

Fortunately, police were able to locate and arrest the girl's 25-year-old father Soloman Jaffri on Tuesday evening.

Few details have been shared by police thus far, but many around the province are relieved to hear that the young girl is okay.

