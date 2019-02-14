Plane gets stuck in snow at Toronto airport

If you think sitting on the runway for a few hours sucked during the snowstorms this week, at least you were safely stationed in one spot.

One set of passengers aboard an incoming WestJet flight were not so lucky, as their plane slid off the runway at Pearson International Airport and got stuck in the snow.

PLANE INTO GRASS

Westjet #WS670 from Calgary landed Toronto runway 23, exited at taxiway H2 and ended up into the grass. Toronto Pearson Fire on scene. No injuries. https://t.co/P8O2l5gaNM pic.twitter.com/wcyMjHJq2y — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) February 14, 2019

Last night, WestJet flight WS-670 landed at Pearson after flying from Calgary. After taxiing off the runway, the plane hit the snow, where it remained stuck for a few hours.

After the wait, passengers had to wait for the plane to be dug out, where it then proceeded to the gate normally. No one aboard was injured, thankfully.

It might be time to install some winter tires, Westjet.