Hundreds of flights cancelled in Toronto as airport recovers from snow storm

Travellers to and from Toronto continue to experience the ill effects of a severe winter storm that prompted the cancellations and delays of hundreds of flights at Pearson International Airport on Tuesday.

The storm has passed, for the most part, but icy surfaces and accumulated snow still very much need to be dealt with.

Current view on the tarmac @TorontoPearson ❄️❄️❄️ Check yer flights✈️ pic.twitter.com/lKFQfHDyz6 — Matthew the Car Guy (@DudeDrivesCars) February 13, 2019

"We are seeing residual effects from yesterday's extreme winter weather, leading to delays and cancellations," reads a tweet from the airport published just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday." Please check your flight status before leaving."

As of 12 p.m., 185 arriving flights and 122 departing flights had been cancelled. Dozens more are currently delayed.

Hi, it’s best to check with your airline for updates on your flight. You can also check our flight search page at https://t.co/h0eAPLNKJe, or contact our call centre at 416-AIRPORT (416-247-7678) or toll free at 1-866-207-1690. Hope this helps, and safe travels — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 13, 2019

Those who have flights booked today or tomorrow can check the status of their departures on Pearson's website and should, as the airline advises, before heading out to potentially sit around waiting in a terminal all day.