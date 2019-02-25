City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto will receive up to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Spring might be on its way, but it's not here yet. Winter is still slamming the city in full force, and it's about to dump a ton of snow on us. 

If all goes according to The Weather Network's forecast, it's going to be a very snowy week, with up to 10 cm predicted for Wednedsay, and a total of about 20 cm by the weekend.

In addition to the snow, the temperature for Wednesday is forecast to be -6 C, feeling a bit more like -14 C with the windchill. It'll stay cold, with the warmest day this week being Friday at around 0 C. 

So, get ready for an early spring, but make sure to bundle up first. And be careful driving, as the continuing wind and expected snowfall will make the roads difficult.

Lead photo by

~EvidencE~

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Massive wind storm creates wild-looking ice shoves around Ontario

70-vehicle pileup shuts down major highway north of Toronto

Car destroys Toronto restaurant after smashing into front window

Toronto will receive up to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday

Spring weather expected in Toronto earlier than usual this year

Thief caught on camera filling entire bag with liquor at Toronto LCBO

Someone tried to scale the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as fierce winds ravage city