Toronto will receive up to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday

Spring might be on its way, but it's not here yet. Winter is still slamming the city in full force, and it's about to dump a ton of snow on us.

If all goes according to The Weather Network's forecast, it's going to be a very snowy week, with up to 10 cm predicted for Wednedsay, and a total of about 20 cm by the weekend.

In addition to the snow, the temperature for Wednesday is forecast to be -6 C, feeling a bit more like -14 C with the windchill. It'll stay cold, with the warmest day this week being Friday at around 0 C.

So, get ready for an early spring, but make sure to bundle up first. And be careful driving, as the continuing wind and expected snowfall will make the roads difficult.