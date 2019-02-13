Toronto makes another bid for Amazon now that New York HQ2 in doubt

Toronto may have lost the bid for Amazon's new headquarters the first time around, but it seems Mayor John Tory hasn't given up hope yet.

Rumours are flying that the massive online retailer is now rethinking its decision to use New York as its second home base, meaning Toronto may once again be in the running for host of HQ2.

New York doesn't want Amazon and neither do we. — Audrey Olivia (@AOK_17) February 13, 2019

According to a Washington Post report, there's been "political and community opposition" to the intended USD$2.8 billion Amazon campus in New York, to be paid for with government incentives.

With all of this uncertainty in the Big Apple, Tory told press at a Pinterest Canada event Tuesday that he'd still be "delighted" to have Amazon come to Toronto, either to establish their new headquarters, or for any other project.

"I'll just say I've communicated with the people of Amazon that we're still here, they know that," said Tory, who also said that Toronto and Amazon officials are currently in talks.

Easy on the tax breaks. This is one of the richest companies in the world.



Don't prostitute your city for this...do it IF it benefits Torontonians and Canadians. — MrKBrBw (@MrK_BrBo) February 13, 2019

Though having HQ2 in the city promises the arrival of tens of thousands of jobs, not everyone welcomes the idea of the large international company making more moves in the city.

Amazon already has a notable presence in Toronto—which officially has the fourth largest tech sector in North America—with a recently opened office in downtown Toronto.