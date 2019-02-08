Toronto is getting a new bowling alley and nightclub

One of Toronto’s oldest and largest five-pin bowling alleys, originally opened in the 1940s, stands poised to reopen by the end of the month.

Shamrock Bowl already underwent major renovations once in 2009 (though many of the original historical features remain), but closed its doors in 2011. It's now being transformed into Shamrock Bowl and Restobar, which will feature not only bowling but also clubbing after 11 p.m.

Cover for the nightclub will be $10 online, $15 at the door or free for ladies before midnight.

Though there are only eight lanes now instead of the original 12, you can still bowl from Wednesday through Sunday for $40 an hour until 9 p.m. They're also promising arcade games, pool and foosball.

They'll be serving a menu of Italian piadina flatbread, doner kebab, milkshakes, smoothies, and bread *bowls*...get it? Of course they’ll also be licensed, with standard bar rail and mixed drinks as well as beer and cider.

Shamrock Bowl and Restobar is set to reopen on February 28 at 280 Coxwell.