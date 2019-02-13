It's going to soon feel like -15 C in Toronto as more snow on the way

Winter sucks. We all know that. Anyone who has to commute really knows that.

While today has been an icy mess, causing issues left and right, tonight's commute won't be much better.

Temperatures are dropping throughout the day, hitting about -4 C this afternoon with a windchill of -14 C. Tonight will drop to about -15 C with the windchill.

On top of that, flurries of snow are predicted during the evening commute, dropping close to 5 cm or more on the city.

Winds will reach a pretty hefty gust, around 60 km/h is predicted.

Bundle up and try not to slip on the acre-wide sheets of ice covering the city, and be sure to give yourself some extra time to get around.