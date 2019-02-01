Bombardier just missed the delivery deadline for Toronto's Crosstown LRT

Bombardier, Bombardier, Bombardier... they make fine public transit vehicles (mostly... sometimes...) but just can't seem to get them out when they say they're going to.

The Montreal-based aerospace and transportation company everyone loves to hate is reportedly already falling behind on delivering what it owes to Metrolinx for the forthcoming Crosstown LRT in North Toronto.

Six brand new trains should be in the Crosstown's Mount Dennis maitenance and storage facility as of today, according to The Toronto Star, and yet only three have been delievered.

Metrolinx isn't having it.

"Our contract clearly outlines financial penalties on Bombardier for delivering vehicles late," said Metrolinx chief executive Phil Verster to The Canadian Press on Friday. "Metrolinx will enforce the contract and the financial penalties will be applied."

“Nothing happens. Nobody comes, nobody goes. It's awful.”

Verster did not specificy how much money the penalties will amount to, though the company's most-recent contract with Bombardier was for 76 vehicles at $392 million.

Sure, they're only behind by three cars, and sure, the line won't even be running for a few more years, but anyone familiar with Bombardier's TTC streetcar situation would be justified in getting a little bit nervous at this point.

The TTC's $1-billion order of 204 streetcars has been delayed time and time again, leaving many Toronto residents in overcrowded lurch as transit officials waits for their remaininig (much roomier) Flexity vehicles.

Metrolinx signed a deal with Bombardier for 182 LRT vehicles back in 2010, but the order was revised to just 76 in 2017. All of those vehicles are scheduled to be here by the time the Crosstown LRT opens in 2021.

"The three remaining LRT cars are expected over the course of the next couple of weeks," said Verster on Friday of the initial Feb. 1 delivery deadline.

"While Bombardier's delivery times have improved, we are holding them to account, to protect the interests of riders and taxpayers."

Good.