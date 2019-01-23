Where to donate all your clothing, furniture, appliances, books and other things in Toronto doesn't have to mean adding tons of stuff to the landfill. Just because your possessions no longer bring you joy à la Marie Kondo, that doesn't meant your pre-loved household items won't be appreciated by someone else who needs them.

Here's where to donate all your used stuff in Toronto.

All Clothing

Winter clothing specific

Allan Gardens Food and Clothing Store is a weekly meeting where you can drop off useable winter clothes at Allan Gardens.

Covenant House accepts winter apparel in good condition.

Fred Victor has a special need for winter boots; drop it off at a number of their shelters and drop-ins around downtown.

Haven Toronto on the Queensway accepts donations of fall and winter clothing from Monday to Thursday.

Margaret's will take good condition coats, undergarments, hats, scarves and gloves at their East Drop-In Centre.

Professional work clothes

Dress for Success accepts lightly worn work clothes at their head office by North York Centre.

Dress Your Best takes donations of job interview-worthy clothes from inside the North York Centre.

Baby clothes and furniture

Jessie’s Centre is looking for children's clothes up to size 6 and 6X.

New Mom Project accepts highchairs, swings, bouncy chairs, cribs, and strollers that are under 10 years old on Thursdays and Fridays.

Oasis Clothing Bank will take your used baby clothes via a bin near you, but no baby car seats, playpens or cribs. If you have more than three bags, they'll pick it up from you.

Pregnancy Care Centre takes gently used maternity outfits and clothes for babies up to 18 months-old. They also take certain items like strollers, ribs, and playpens.

Toys

Books

Textbooks

Textbooks for Change accepts, resells, and donates post-secondary education reads at their dropboxes around downtown.

Furniture

Kitchen items

Mattresses

Recyc-Mattresses will take your mattress in any condition at their Toronto office in North York, and help keep it from the landfill.

TVs, computers, and other electronics

Canadian Diabetes will pick up cameras, CDs, laptops, cell phones, and flat screens (though there's limiation on screen sizes) or drop them off at a donation bin near you.

Free Greek will take your old computers, laptops and printers at their downtown location, or pick up your stuff for a fee.

Furniture Bank accepts flat screens and tube style TVs, DVD and VCR players, and electric fans and space heaters.

Habitat for Humanity will pick up your electronic waste, printers, VCRs, cord phones, and intact TVs up to 29-inches for free.

Oasis Clothing Bank accepts electronics.

ReBOOT Canada accepts drop offs of your old useable tech stuff at their location in Scarborough and gives them to charities.

Towels and sleeping bags

Lightly used towels and sleeping bags are some of the most needed items at most charitable organizations around the city. Call any clothing or donation bank mentioned on this list to ask how to best donate your stuff.

Bicycles

Canadian Diabetes will pick up your rideable bikes from your home, or you can drop them off at a donation bin near you.

Community Bicycle Network will take bikes in any condition at their office in the Centre for Social Innovation on Spadina.

Musical instruments

ArtsCan Circle will take your guitars, ukeleles, small rhythm instruments and other music accessories if you drop them off at Borealis Records on Carlaw Ave.

Canadian Diabetes will pick up your gently used instruments from your home, or you can drop them off at a donation bin near you.

Regent Park School of Music accepts instruments; call them to see what you can give.

Toronto Public Library will accept instruments for their Musical Instrument Lending Library at the Parkdale branch.

Cars