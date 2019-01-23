Where to donate all your clothing, furniture, appliances, books and other things in Toronto doesn't have to mean adding tons of stuff to the landfill. Just because your possessions no longer bring you joy à la Marie Kondo, that doesn't meant your pre-loved household items won't be appreciated by someone else who needs them.
Here's where to donate all your used stuff in Toronto.
All Clothing
Winter clothing specific
- Allan Gardens Food and Clothing Store is a weekly meeting where you can drop off useable winter clothes at Allan Gardens.
- Covenant House accepts winter apparel in good condition.
- Fred Victor has a special need for winter boots; drop it off at a number of their shelters and drop-ins around downtown.
- Haven Toronto on the Queensway accepts donations of fall and winter clothing from Monday to Thursday.
- Margaret's will take good condition coats, undergarments, hats, scarves and gloves at their East Drop-In Centre.
Professional work clothes
- Dress for Success accepts lightly worn work clothes at their head office by North York Centre.
- Dress Your Best takes donations of job interview-worthy clothes from inside the North York Centre.
Baby clothes and furniture
- Jessie’s Centre is looking for children's clothes up to size 6 and 6X.
- New Mom Project accepts highchairs, swings, bouncy chairs, cribs, and strollers that are under 10 years old on Thursdays and Fridays.
- Oasis Clothing Bank will take your used baby clothes via a bin near you, but no baby car seats, playpens or cribs. If you have more than three bags, they'll pick it up from you.
- Pregnancy Care Centre takes gently used maternity outfits and clothes for babies up to 18 months-old. They also take certain items like strollers, ribs, and playpens.
Toys
Books
Textbooks
Furniture
- Diabetes Canada will take small pieces like end tables, dining chairs, and lamps. They'll pick it up from your home, but no clunky stuff.
- Furniture Bank accepts all gently-used dressers, night tables and desks (must be smaller than four feet-wide) at their centre in Etobicoke; you can also arrange to have your stuff picked up.
- Habitat for Humanity will pick up your furniture for free.
- Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy will pick up small furniture items from your house for free. You can also find a bin near you.
- Red Door Family Shelter especially need items like dressers, kitchen tables, desks, and coffee tables, but no sofas, bed frames, arm chairs or sofa beds.
- Salvation Army takes furniture at all Donor Welcome Centres. If you have more than three items, they'll pick it up from your home.
- Value Village accepts furniture donations at all their locations.
Kitchen items
Mattresses
- Recyc-Mattresses will take your mattress in any condition at their Toronto office in North York, and help keep it from the landfill.
TVs, computers, and other electronics
- Canadian Diabetes will pick up cameras, CDs, laptops, cell phones, and flat screens (though there's limiation on screen sizes) or drop them off at a donation bin near you.
- Free Greek will take your old computers, laptops and printers at their downtown location, or pick up your stuff for a fee.
- Furniture Bank accepts flat screens and tube style TVs, DVD and VCR players, and electric fans and space heaters.
- Habitat for Humanity will pick up your electronic waste, printers, VCRs, cord phones, and intact TVs up to 29-inches for free.
- Oasis Clothing Bank accepts electronics.
- ReBOOT Canada accepts drop offs of your old useable tech stuff at their location in Scarborough and gives them to charities.
Towels and sleeping bags
Lightly used towels and sleeping bags are some of the most needed items at most charitable organizations around the city. Call any clothing or donation bank mentioned on this list to ask how to best donate your stuff.
Bicycles
- Canadian Diabetes will pick up your rideable bikes from your home, or you can drop them off at a donation bin near you.
- Community Bicycle Network will take bikes in any condition at their office in the Centre for Social Innovation on Spadina.
Musical instruments
Cars