City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
richmond adelaide bike lanes

Two major Toronto streets could soon get permanent bike lanes

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's been nearly five years since the City of Toronto started testing out bike lanes on Richmond and Adelaide Streets, and it's safe to say that the east-west cycle tracks have been well received.

The number of people using the busiest sections of these lanes (between Bathurst and University, roughly) has increased by a whopping 1,194 per cent since they were installed in 2014, with more than 6,100 new people commuting via bike on both Adelaide and Richmond every day.

What would those cyclists do without this crucial downtown thoroughfare? City staffers don't want to have to find out.

A report set to go before the city's Infrastructure and Environment Committee next Thursday recommends that the Richmond-Adelaide bike lanes, as well as those connected to them on Simcoe and Peter, become permanent installations.

Your see, despite their crushing success, the cycle tracks are still only the result of a pilot project.

The General Manager of Transportation Services notes in her report that 93 per cent of people surveyed about the project either agreed or strongly agreed that the cycle tracks should be made permanent.

Thus, she recommends that this happen, with one major modification: the cycle track running along from Bathurst Street to Parliament Street should be moved from the south side of the street to the north side.

It's an idea that's been proposed before and makes quite a bit of sense when you read about why a left-side lane would be more appropriate along this stretch of road.

Should the Infrastructure and Environment Committee vote to move ahead with making the Richmond-Adelaide cycle bike lane permanent on January 17, the matter will move forward for City Council's final say on January 31.

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Two major Toronto streets could soon get permanent bike lanes

GO Transit promises more train cars to alleviate mass overcrowding

Former Toronto councillor Giorgio Mammoliti now works for a cannabis company

Toronto ranked one of the world's top winter getaways by Oprah

TTC tells Toronto to prepare for extra-slow subway service

Experts say flu season in Toronto is about to get worse

Ontario government announces plans to take over the TTC

Police can now breathalyze Canadians at home and in bars