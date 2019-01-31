Toronto temperatures expected to climb by 40 C next week

It may seem like forever since you've been able to go outside without your face and fingertips falling off, but relief is on the way.

These ridiculous numbers, like -30 C and -36 C, will part way momentarily for a beautiful, balmy, tepid 4 C on Monday. It's not much, but it'll feel like a tropical vacation.

However, with the warmer weather comes rain. And is rain really better than snow?

Part of the problem too, is that much of the snow that fell during this week's record snowfall will melt. This could lead to serious flooding, which may shut down transit services and businesses just like the cold has. So, basically, there's no winning.

But hey, at least going outside won't be a death sentence anymore. Hooray!