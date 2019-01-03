City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto snow january

Toronto is about to get blasted with 10 cm of snow

If you thought today's dusting of snow on the ground made for a messy morning commute, well... you're not wrong—but, in the words of a very old Canadian rock song, "you ain't seen nothing yet."

Meteorologists are calling for roughly 10 cm of snow to fall between Sunday night and Monday morning in Toronto as temperatures dip,  wind gusts swell, and the probability of precipitation rockets just in time for a new work week. 

"At this point, it seems snow is likely at the start for the GTA followed by a period of freezing rain before changing over to rain," said Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham on Thursday. "However, towards cottage country, eastern Ontario and southern Quebec, snow and ice will dominate."

Fortunately, the city will be hit with one more wave of spring-like temperatures before actual winter takes hold of our lives.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be sunny and mild with respective highs of 5 and 6 degrees, which should melt whatever is on the ground now.

So get outside this weekend if you can. Winter may have been warmer than usual this time around so far, but that doesn't mean it won't get bad.

"The coldest weather compared to normal is expected during late January and into February," notes Gillham. "So, we still expect an extended period of frigid weather this winter."

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

