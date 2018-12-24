Toronto is in for some wild temperature swings this week

Mild and sunny, snowy and cold, cloudy with showers, frigid rain... pick your pleasure and Mother Nature will deliver at least once over the next seven days.

Toronto is expected to end out this rather chaotic year with some fittingly wild weather fluctuations, including a 16-degree temperature drop over less than 24 hours.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixture of sun and clouds on Christmas Day with a high of 1 C, which isn't too shabby. Enjoy it while you can, because Boxing Day could see lows of -7 C.

Friday morning, while rainy, will be one of the warmest days we've seen in a while at 8 C, if meteorologists are correct. But it won't last long. Temperatures are expected to plummet all the way down to -8 C on Saturday evening, with a chance of flurries in the mix.

It's hard to say what New Year's Eve will look like for certain just yet (if ever) but it's safe to say you should probably plan on wearing something warm.

It is December, after all, north of the Wall / American border.