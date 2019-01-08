City
shoppers drug mart cannabis

Shoppers Drug Mart can now sell medical marijuana online in Ontario

Shoppers Drug Mart is now officially selling medical marijuana online.

The retail pharmacy chain, which is owned by Loblaw Companies Limited, was granted permission for sales of the prescription drug a few months ago. Sales are permitted in Ontario at first, before they can expand to the rest of the country. 

Those with a prescription can bring it to a pharmacist, who will then initiate the process for online registration. 

Hopefully the system works better than the government's own Ontario Cannabis Store, which is still the only legal option for recreational weed in the province.  

Shoppers Drug Mart

