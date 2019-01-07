Ryerson is turning a parking lot into a 41-storey tower

Ryerson University may not be expanding to Brampton anymore, but the commuter school is definitely still growing its campus downtown.

According to a recent application to the City, the university wants to turn a giant parking lot at Jarvis and Dundas into a 41-storey tower complete with new student residences, classrooms, a student gallery, and parking space for over 1,000 bicycles.

If their re-zoning application goes through, the development at 202 Jarvis Street will cover nearly 550,000 square-feet.

Designed by Henning Larsen and Zeidler Architects, it will be Ryerson's largest project to date in a string of new buildings.

The 11-storey base of the building is slated to have lecture rooms and research spaces, catering specifically to the Faculty of Science. There'll also be offices, along with some retail and administrative services.

Towering above will be the new residences, which are expected to have enough dorms to host around 500 students, along with three floors of permanent and temporary storage for 1,192 bikes, both underground and above-ground.

There'll also be two new plazas, University Square and the Pocket Garden, that will connect the development's entrances to the major streets adjacent.

The best part of it all, however, might be the two rooftop patios, to be located on the fifth floor of the building.