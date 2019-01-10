City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ice mississauga

Huge chunk of ice just fell from plane into Mississauga home

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you think you had a rough morning trying to get out of bed on this cold Thursday, you're probably still better off than one Mississauga couple. 

Camela and Michael Caccavo were woken up yesterday after a boulder made of ice fell through their roof and into their bedroom closet. 

It's believed that the giant chunk of debris, which amounts to about five pounds of solid ice, fell from an airliner passing overhead. 

Luckily, no one was hurt. But the Caccavos are worried about the huge hole ripped through their ceiling—and the heavy repair cost. 

Transport Canada has said they are taking the matter seriously, and will investigate to see if the ice chunk is in fact from a passing airliner. 

Lead photo by

@DanielCadillac

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Police can now breathalyze Canadians at home and in bars

Huge chunk of ice just fell from plane into Mississauga home

Airbnb listings have doubled in Toronto over the past two years

Toronto issues first extreme cold weather alert of the year

The first TTC subway closure of the year is this weekend

The 5 worst things about Presto

Makeup guru James Charles is coming to Square One and fans are freaking out

Video shows woman climbing into donation bin a day after Toronto death