Huge chunk of ice just fell from plane into Mississauga home

If you think you had a rough morning trying to get out of bed on this cold Thursday, you're probably still better off than one Mississauga couple.

Camela and Michael Caccavo were woken up yesterday after a boulder made of ice fell through their roof and into their bedroom closet.

It's believed that the giant chunk of debris, which amounts to about five pounds of solid ice, fell from an airliner passing overhead.

Piece of ice from a plane crashed into my parents Mississauga home this morning. 2 meters away from my parents bed where my mother was. Thank God no one was hurt. But if someone was, who would be responsible? @MissiNewsRoom @CP24 @CityNews pic.twitter.com/wsbSdsOG70 — Daniel (@DanielCadillac) January 9, 2019

Luckily, no one was hurt. But the Caccavos are worried about the huge hole ripped through their ceiling—and the heavy repair cost.

Transport Canada has said they are taking the matter seriously, and will investigate to see if the ice chunk is in fact from a passing airliner.