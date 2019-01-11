Former Toronto councillor Giorgio Mammoliti now works for a cannabis company

Giorgio Mammoliti has always been one to grab headlines, and it seems his recent crushing election loss hasn't stopped that.

The controversial longtime councillor of Ward 7 was always one to spark conversation, from his harsh words on various sensitive topics, unpopular policy proposals, and all-around buffoonery.

Mammoliti had taken a hard stance against drug use, from his fierce opposition to safe injection sites to his request that cannabis-using councillors be subjected to mandatory drug tests—not to mention his staunch opposition against cannabis legalization.

Now, it seems, he's had a change of heart. Ol' Giorgio has been hired by a cannabis lobbying group, Green Growth Brand, as "Director of Government Relations."

While I’m *elated* that Giorgio Mammoliti is out of politics, it never fails to infuriate me when ppl like him (who accused me personally of wanting to “hug thugs” and not being tough enough on crime) move into the legal cannabis business. #ONpoli #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/h1zeP9Cybf — michelle somethingorother (@anotherhuman86) January 10, 2019

The new job title was posted to Mammo's LinkedIn page earlier this week, where he is now listed as "Director at GGB."

Many were quick to point out that it's an odd choice, perhaps even hypocritical, given his previous stances on such subjects.

Others were downright angry at the company for hiring someone they believe to be a shady character.

Wow, talk about doing a complete 180 on stance. Job must pay you well to change your tune, eh #GiorgioMammoliti — Scott (@thehighcut) January 10, 2019

"I wasn't aware of your company until I read that this is the new sty he will be wallowing in. I will never buy any of your products," read one tweet.

Members of the popular r/weedstocks subreddit are encouraging others to sell their shares in Green Growth Brands, citing "I don't want my money anywhere near this Ford fellating slimeball," and "terrible move by GGB."

what are the odds ex-councillor and all-round dirtbag Giorgio Mammoliti's Green Growth Brands wins the pot "lottery" tomorrow?#onpoli #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/zjz6atzvqX — Jim O'Leary (@jim_oleary) January 10, 2019

As Green Growth Brands is in the middle of trying to buy large cannabis producers and open their own dispensaries, it'll be interesting to see how today's cannabis retailer lottery plays out.

Will Mammo's old connections with the province work out? Only time will tell.