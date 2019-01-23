Canada ranked top country in the world for quality of life

For the fourth year in a row, Canadians have reason to celebrate, as the country was just ranked number one in the world for quality of life, and the third best country overall.

U.S. News & World Report publishes its ranking of 80 different countries each year based on a variety of metrics.

Quality of Life, in particular, is measured by roughly 75 different factors, including job markets, affordability, the economy, politics, safety, security and more.

From these, Canada took the top spot. The rest of the top six was rounded out by Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, and Finland.

Other categories examined in the larger report include adventure, cultural influence, power, heritage and others. Overall, Canada was ranked the third best country in the world, down one spot from last year.

The top two best countries were Switzerland and Japan.

Here are the top ten best countries in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report: