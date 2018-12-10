City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto card

Presto is a mess that needs to be fixed says Toronto mayor

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's probably not news to anyone anymore, but PRESTO seems to be having some problems

Glitches are rampant in the system, with cards not working, gates not working, account balance errors, fare evasion gone wild, and tons more.

Now, Mayor John Tory has expressed frustration with the system as well, saying it needs to be fixed, fast. 

He is joining the TTC union in calling on the province to get the program working properly. The union currently represents over 11,000 employees of Toronto's PRESTO-plagued transit system.

The union and the mayor have endorsed a letter sent to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, demanding "immediate and urgent action," otherwise the TTC may not be able to handle the sudden flood of problems once PRESTO is basically the only payment option for riders. 

A spokesperson for Tory says getting rid of tickets and tokens can't be forced into existence "until PRESTO is working well on all fronts."

Whether you love or hate PRESTO, its problems seem to just keep coming. And, it's losing the city money. Hopefully these problems stay in 2018 as we move ahead into the new year, but, they probably won't.   

For those interesting in voicing their opinion on the matter, a PRESTO / TTC Townhall is taking place December 11 at the Metro Toronto Conventin Centre.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Presto is a mess that needs to be fixed says Toronto mayor

Toronto sets grim record for pedestrian and cyclist deaths in a year

This Toronto street is now covered in giant santas

This is what Toronto was like in the 1920s

5 campsites with heated cabins and yurts near Toronto

Toronto outraged after Ontario government moves to scrap environmental protections

TTC union warns Presto system not ready to replace Metropass

Toronto upset that TTC is getting rid of tokens