Presto is a mess that needs to be fixed says Toronto mayor

It's probably not news to anyone anymore, but PRESTO seems to be having some problems.

Glitches are rampant in the system, with cards not working, gates not working, account balance errors, fare evasion gone wild, and tons more.

Now, Mayor John Tory has expressed frustration with the system as well, saying it needs to be fixed, fast.

I don’t get how the TTC wants everyone to change over to Presto when half the time their machines don’t work. Wack ass bullshit — Vin (@VinnieCorreia) December 10, 2018

He is joining the TTC union in calling on the province to get the program working properly. The union currently represents over 11,000 employees of Toronto's PRESTO-plagued transit system.

The union and the mayor have endorsed a letter sent to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, demanding "immediate and urgent action," otherwise the TTC may not be able to handle the sudden flood of problems once PRESTO is basically the only payment option for riders.

Thank you Mayor @JohnTory for meeting with President John Di Nino, and representatives from @ATUlocal113 and @ATUComm this afternoon to discuss our shared commitment to TTC riders and workers! #KeepTransitPublic pic.twitter.com/CcY00fZs7b — ATU Canada (@atu_canada) December 6, 2018

A spokesperson for Tory says getting rid of tickets and tokens can't be forced into existence "until PRESTO is working well on all fronts."

Whether you love or hate PRESTO, its problems seem to just keep coming. And, it's losing the city money. Hopefully these problems stay in 2018 as we move ahead into the new year, but, they probably won't.

For those interesting in voicing their opinion on the matter, a PRESTO / TTC Townhall is taking place December 11 at the Metro Toronto Conventin Centre.