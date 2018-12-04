It could soon be a lot easier to get to Woodbine Racetrack

Attention betting enthusiasts, Metrolinx has some good news for you.

The regional transit agency has determined that a station near Woodbine Racetrack could attract thousands of riders, due to its future as a major development hub.

The new station would be on the GO Kitchener Line, and be located right next to Highway 27. It would replace the existing Etobicoke North stop, which is located east by about two kilometres and has fairly low ridership.

Projected employment and population growth around where the new station would be are also on the lower side, but the report has determined that it is set to be a new neighbourhood on the rise as it develops.

It is projected that about 14,700 daily riders would make use of the station, which is definitely an improvement over Etobicoke North's 625.

However, according to the Star, these ridership projections might not be entirely accurate, as they are reliant on fares for the TTC and GO being completely equalized, which is something that the provincial government has not yet made official.

Another agency report has said that Metrolinx should switch to more "market-driven" fundraising, rather than fund the construction of new projects through public money.