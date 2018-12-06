5 epic light tunnels to visit this holiday season in Toronto

There's no better way to revel in the holiday spirit then standing in a passageway of shining lights and glittering sequins. There's a handful of festive tunnels springing up around the city, so hop inside and take your sweet, sweet time coming out the other side.

Here are some epic tunnels to visit this holiday season.

Brave the cold to explore the grounds of this year's Winter Light Exhibition at Ontario Place. Everything about this place is photogenic, especially the glowing, alien-like pavilion called homunculus.nimbus by artist Mark-David Hosale.

Feast your eyes on this beautiful 80-foot tunnel covered from top to bottom with 14 million reversible sequins. Located just north of St. Clair station, this sensory treat will have you relishing the feel of this soft fabric changing colours right beneath your hands.

Embrace the Christmas spirit at Toronto's historic castle, where you'll find a dazzling tunnel leading you to Santa's workshop. Before popping in to the see the one and only Saint Nick, take a minute to appreciate all the hanging lights and wreaths on display.

This tunnel at the Distillery District is almost blindingly beautiful. Cluny Bistro's patio has transformed into a fondue lounge, complete with an 100-foot tunnel that's been glammed out with one trillion lights.

Definitely one of the prettiest (and poshest) places to be during the holidays, Yorkville never skimps out on the lights. Head to the Village of Yorkville Park for festive Christmas trees, giant hanging ornaments, and a small but lovely tunnel of lights.