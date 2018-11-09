University of Toronto bans smoking on campus next year

Attention all smokers, vapers, e-cigarette users and cannabis consumers at U of T: You'll soon be forced to ditch your vices on campus.

University of Toronto officials announced on Friday that the school plans to completely stamp out smoking across all three of its campuses, including the massive downtown site that sprawls across dozens of city blocks.

The ban will come into effect on January 1, 2019, according to U of T, and apply to both the smoking and holding of "lighted tobacco or cannabis," as well as e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

Exceptions will be made for Indigenous ceremonial activities and those who require medical accommodation. Each campus also has the option to create designated outdoor smoking areas to be used during a "transitional period."

The move will bring U of T in line with 65 other post-secondary institutions in Canada and hundreds across the U.S. where smoking is already banned.

"Our existing smoking policy is decades old and recent changes by the provincial government that allow smoking of cannabis in public spaces may increase the risk of exposure to second-hand smoke," said VP of human resources and equity, Kelly Hannah-Moffat, in a press release.

The school is also stressing on its website that it will support all faculty, staff and students who wish to quit smoking through Green Shield's smoking-cessation program, and others available through U of T's Health and Wellness Centres.

So, if you go to, work at, or even live near U of T, there's really never been a better time to make "quit smoking" your New Year's resolution.

New year, new rules, new [whatever you decide to buy with all the money you'll save].