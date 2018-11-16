City
mark grimes

Police just charged two Toronto councillors with election offences

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two Toronto city councillors (one current, one former) following an investigation into campaign finances. 

Former Ward 5 Etobicoke councillor Justin Di Ciano and current Ward 6 Etobicoke-Lakeshore councillor Mark Grimes have both been under OPP investigation since it was alleged they had committed campaign offences related to spending and polling. 

The two councillors are charged with not disclosing a ton of money in campaign expenses for the 2014 election―about $26,000. 

These charges are related to similar investigations from the same time, when they allegedly paid Dunpar Homes, a developer, for potentially-illegal polling research. Both have denied the allegations entirely. 

Other debates have surrounded the relationship between the two councillors and the home developer, such as a controversial push to allow development by Dunpar in an area senior staff recommended against, and more.  

If charged, both could see monetary fines and potential disallowance from running in some future elections. 

Mark Grimes

