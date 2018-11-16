Police just charged two Toronto councillors with election offences

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two Toronto city councillors (one current, one former) following an investigation into campaign finances.

Former Ward 5 Etobicoke councillor Justin Di Ciano and current Ward 6 Etobicoke-Lakeshore councillor Mark Grimes have both been under OPP investigation since it was alleged they had committed campaign offences related to spending and polling.

Time to step aside @Mark_Grimes & let a proper politician take over. Preferably one free of corruption (if that's possible) & WON'T put developer $$$ before the safety of citizens. — If I may interject!?! (@Ktibbo20) November 16, 2018

The two councillors are charged with not disclosing a ton of money in campaign expenses for the 2014 election―about $26,000.

This just in! @JohnTory @TorontosMayor endorsed Mark Grimes 12 hours before the polls opened in October, while fully aware that he was under investigation by the OPP and the ethic commission also concluded that he had broke rules! So my question, why did you endorse this man? — Heather Robertson (@fireinfootsteps) November 16, 2018

These charges are related to similar investigations from the same time, when they allegedly paid Dunpar Homes, a developer, for potentially-illegal polling research. Both have denied the allegations entirely.

So Justin Di Ciano lawyer says: “The real offence here is the extraordinary waste of scarce government resources spent chasing down minor alleged oversights regarding a long-forgotten municipal election campaign,”

The real offence is your client breaking the law. Oversight my ass — Gerry Brown (@GerryBrown20) November 16, 2018

Other debates have surrounded the relationship between the two councillors and the home developer, such as a controversial push to allow development by Dunpar in an area senior staff recommended against, and more.

Karma to @JustinDiCiano pic.twitter.com/lexxdHilvv — Doug Ford Is A Lying Liar who Lies (@august_mk) November 16, 2018

If charged, both could see monetary fines and potential disallowance from running in some future elections.