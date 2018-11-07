City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

There's a Line 1 subway closure in Toronto this weekend

The weekend is approaching, and we all know what that means: another TTC subway closure. This time there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on November 10 and 11 due to signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 3 between Kennedy and McCowan stations on November 17 due to track and infrastructure work.

Lead photo by

@aymkfotos

