There's a major Line 1 subway closure in Toronto this weekend

The month of December will be starting off with a major subway closure on Line 1.

This weekend there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and St. George stations on December 1 and no service between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on December 2, all due to signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend subway service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on December 8 and 9 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.