Toronto pigeons are obsessed with taking the subway

Like raccoons doing pretty much anything that isn't spreading garbage all over your lawn, pigeons riding public transit vehicles are inherently hilarious.

I mean, they're not people — they're birds! And yet, despite possessing the ability to fly, at least one of them is spotted taking "the better way" almost every single day.

Especially when it starts to get cold outside.

Wind and rain have been plaguing the city of Toronto in recent weeks, driving many of our animal friends down into the warm, warm underground transit system.

It's common to see pigeons hanging out on subway platforms in any large city, really, but Toronto's birds seem particularly adept at actually riding the vehicles.

Nary a day goes by without someone posting footage of a feathered fare evader waltzing down the aisles of a TTC streetcar or subway train.

@ttc Forgot about subway pigeons that know how to ride from Kipling to Royal York and back pic.twitter.com/eCpm9IuPsJ — 🌴thesweetestchef🌈 (@thesweetestchef) March 27, 2018

Sometimes, the pigeons score food from humans.

Not sure what’s more buck wild: that there’s a pigeon on the subway, or that someone dropped some crumbs on the ground to feed it. @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/YgzU6LsAEd — Jeremy Lundy (@jeremylundy) November 7, 2018

In return, the humans get funny pictures of pigeons doing people things (like, um, eating bread).

Classic Toronto activity: angling for a good shot of the pigeon under the subway bench #ttc #torontowildlife pic.twitter.com/l6PuGbvf4l — Joanna Warden (@joannalwarden) November 1, 2018

It's almost as if the birds know where they're going...

And they very well might. These guys have been flossing their cuteness to get free rides for as long as this human can remember — well before everyone had a camera in their pocket.

If you have a problem with their birdly presence, the TTC will respond to reports of pigeons sighted.

Hi Jeremy, I was on lunch so I'm just seeing this now, hopefully we can catch up with the pigeon and get them safely removed. ^KM — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) November 7, 2018

Sometimes hilariously!

A true Torontonian! ^FR🧭 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) September 4, 2018

Love or hate them, pigeons seem almost as clever as their earth-bound brethren (the raccoons) when it comes to keeping one's body round (and healthy, for the record).

Pigeons are getting lazy, mans rather ride the TTC than fly to their destination #heevenknewwhattostoptogetoffat pic.twitter.com/YjUz1VDpi8 — Fat 🇸🇻 (@itsFuentess) November 22, 2017

But yeah, to answer the hundreds of jokey questions on Twitter in response to every pigeon sighting: No, the pigeon didn't pay his fare. He's a bird. Birds don't have money.

Even the pigeon needs to take the TTC home as you can tell how bad the weather is in Toronto! 😂 Hope this poor little guy won’t be caught by the fare inspector! 😉😂👍😎🙈 #Toronto #Torontottc #funny #animals #cute #pigeon #adventure pic.twitter.com/InveuUZtHG — petintouch (@petintouch) April 20, 2018

No, birds don't have money. Just feathers and moxie.