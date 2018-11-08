City
Toronto pigeons are obsessed with taking the subway

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Like raccoons doing pretty much anything that isn't spreading garbage all over your lawn, pigeons riding public transit vehicles are inherently hilarious.

I mean, they're not people — they're birds! And yet, despite possessing the ability to fly, at least one of them is spotted taking "the better way" almost every single day.

Especially when it starts to get cold outside.

Wind and rain have been plaguing the city of Toronto in recent weeks, driving many of our animal friends down into the warm, warm underground transit system.

It's common to see pigeons hanging out on subway platforms in any large city, really, but Toronto's birds seem particularly adept at actually riding the vehicles.

Nary a day goes by without someone posting footage of a feathered fare evader waltzing down the aisles of a TTC streetcar or subway train.

Sometimes, the pigeons score food from humans.

In return, the humans get funny pictures of pigeons doing people things (like, um, eating bread).

It's almost as if the birds know where they're going...

And they very well might. These guys have been flossing their cuteness to get free rides for as long as this human can remember — well before everyone had a camera in their pocket.

If you have a problem with their birdly presence, the TTC will respond to reports of pigeons sighted.

Sometimes hilariously!

Love or hate them, pigeons seem almost as clever as their earth-bound brethren (the raccoons) when it comes to keeping one's body round (and healthy, for the record).

But yeah, to answer the hundreds of jokey questions on Twitter in response to every pigeon sighting: No, the pigeon didn't pay his fare. He's a bird. Birds don't have money.

No, birds don't have money. Just feathers and moxie.

Lead photo by

Tim Dbnb

