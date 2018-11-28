City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago

tunnel of glam toronto

Toronto is getting a stunning new sparkle tunnel

The intersection of Yonge and St. Clair is about to look a whole lot more fabulous. 

A shiny new public installation called the Tunnel of Glam is currently in the process of being built, and according to the Yonge and St Clair BIA, it's going to be filled with millions of glittering sequins. 

The 80-foot tunnel designed by local art collective Studio F Minus will take over the small side street at 1501 Yonge St., tucked right next to the Shoppers Drug Mart. 

It'll be filled with hanging lights and 14 million reversible sequins, a.k.a. flip sequins—the sparkling, colour-changing fabric that's soft to the touch and has become this year's newest tween craze.

The tunnel is still undergoing some work but will be open to the public on December 1 until December 31, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. 

Lead photo by

Yonge and St. Clair BIA

