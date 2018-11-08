Snow flurries in the forecast for Toronto tomorrow

Remember that scene in Jaws when the shark slowly approaches inch by inch with the dramatic music playing? That's happening in Toronto this week.

But, instead of a shark, it's the first snow of the season. As this week trudges on, day by day, winter looms.

Environment Canada is calling for mixed precipitation tomorrow, including "periods of rain or snow."

I personally prefer the snow to the rain, but snow also means winter will approach.

Tomorrow night has a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers as well. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week will also have a pretty good chance of snow.

Winter brings a lot of things, like holiday events, but also brings cold, so get those jackets out before it's too late.