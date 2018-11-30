The Toronto Zoo is getting a monorail

Visitors to the Toronto Zoo will soon be able to ride from one section to another in style, as the construction of a magnetic levitation train in Scarborough moves closer to reality.

The Toronto Zoo board voted unanimously this week to move forward with plans for a magnetic levitation (maglev) train as proposed by zoo staff earlier this month. Now, it's up to the developers, Magnovate Technologies, to secure funding.

The company, based out of Edmonton, has to raise about $25 million. It also has to secure approval from the city and the zoo in a more finalized manner, but this should happen quickly if all goes according to plan.

Zoo Board approves Maglev train project. They’re saying it’ll open in 2022, which means Scarborough could get a magnetically-levitating zoo train several years before they get a Scarborough Subway. https://t.co/WJIIllMBpq — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) November 30, 2018

Once approved, the maglev train will become the first in North America to utilize the technology. It is currently used in parts of Asia at whopping speeds of up to 600 km/h.

The futuristic train will definitely be an improvement to the zoo's notorious monorail, which caused headaches both literally and metaphorically for years.

Tickets will cost approximately $12 to $15, and will be split among the zoo and Magnovate for about 15 years, after which the ride will belong to the zoo. Magnovate is building the train at no cost to the city.