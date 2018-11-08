City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Road Closure Toronto

Events to close down Toronto streets this weekend

It's Remembrance Day this weekend in Toronto, and as a result, a number of city streets will be closed down for ceremonies and parades. Beyond road closures on November 11, it's also important to note there's a TTC subway closure on Line 1 for the duration of the weekend.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city by car this weekend.

Remembrance Day Ceremony at Old City Hall

The following road closures will be in effect on November 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the ceremony.

  • Queen St. West between Yonge St. and Osgoode Ln.
  • Bay St. between Dundas St. West and Richmond St. West
  • James St. between Queen St. West and Albert St.

Remembrance Day Ceremony at Queen's Park

The following road closures will be in effect on November 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the ceremony.

  • Queen's Park Cres. East between College St. and Wellesley St. West 
  • Queens Park Cres. West between Hoskin Ave. and College St.
  • Grosvenor St. between Queens Park Cres. East and Surrey Pl. 
  • Wellesley St. West between Queens Park Cres. West and Queens Park Cres. East

Remembrance Day Parade of Canadian Armed Forces

The following road restrictions will be in effect on November 11.

  • Bremner Blvd. from York St. to Lake Shore Blvd. West will be restricted from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for parade formation. 
  • University Ave. from York St. to Queen's Park will experience rolling road closures starting at 10 a.m.

Remembrance Day Military Celebration

The following lane closures will be in effect on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • The curb lane on Bloor St. East from Church St. to Ted Rogers Way 
  • The curb lane on Shuter St. between Jarvis St. and Sherbourne St.
  • The curb lane on Queen St. East between Jarvis St. and Sherbourne St.

As part of this event, there will be rolling parade road closures on November 11 on the following streets and times.

  • Church St. between Queen St. East and Bloor St. East from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Jarvis St. between Bloor St. East and Queen St. East from noon to 1 p.m.

