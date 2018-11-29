Events to close down Toronto streets this weekend

Christmas markets and Santa Claus parades will be taking to Toronto roads this weekend. As a result, there's going to be a number of road closures to watch out for. It's also important to note there's a major subway closure going on for the duration of the weekend.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this weekend.

The following road closures will be in effect to accommodate the event.

The north curb lane of The Esplanade from Scott St. to Yonge St., as well as the west curb lane on Scott St. south of Front St., are closed until midnight on December 2.

Front St. from Yonge St. to Scott St. will be fully closed at midnight November 29 until 3 a.m. on December 2.

The northbound and southbound curb lanes on Parliament St. from Lake Shore Blvd. East to Front St. East will be closed from November 30 at 4 p.m. until December 2 at midnight for the annual Christmas Market.

Santa Claus is coming to town! As a result, Lake Shore Blvd. West will be fully closed between Dwight Ave. and Thirty Sixth St. from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on December 1.

Albion Rd. will be closed from Thistle Down Blvd. to Finch Ave. West from noon until 3:30 p.m. on December 2 for the parade.