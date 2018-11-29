City
toronto weather

It could feel like 11 degrees in Toronto this weekend

Winter warriors, rejoice. Toronto's weather is giving us a temporary reprieve. 

The temperature should head up to around 10 C according to Environment Canada, while the Weather Network is being a little more optimistic with a forecast of 11 C.

The Weather Network is getting all our hopes up for this Sunday. Image from the Weather Network.

There's a 60 per cent chance of precipitation (read: probably rain), but that's okay. As long as it warms up a bit, I think we can all be happy. 

However, the warm will be temporary, as temperatures should fall back down next week, feeling like -3 C on Monday and Tuesday. 

Oh well. Before you know it, summer will be around the corner (hopefully). 

CJ Burnell

