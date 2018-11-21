City
fashion santa toronto

Fashion Santa is throwing a holiday party in Toronto

 Toronto's zexiest Zanta is now apparently this season's hottest party promoter too. 

Fashion Santa—a.k.a. Paul Mason, the Toronto-based model who comes out to smoulder every snowy season—will be travelling North America on a winter tour, hitting places like Miami, Boston, and of course his hometown of T.O. 

There's two fancy affairs to hit up if you want to catch a selfie with stylish Santa.

On December 6, he'll be at Toronto's Ritz-Carlton Hotel for a meet-and-greet in partnership with the SickKids Foundation.

Then, closer to Christmas on December 23, he'll be launching an exclusive party called the Not So Silent Night Party at the Soho House at 192 Adelaide West.

You'll see at least one thousand "influential guests," and be treated to some live performances from DJ's, special guest appearances, and an interactive fashion show. 

Tickets are $200 a pop, making it a big upgrade from his days at Yorkdale Mall.

I mean he is officially trademarked now, so it looks like Fashion Santa will keep on sleighing—I mean slaying.

