What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2018 in Toronto

What is open on Thanksgiving in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag, as some shopping malls will be up and running but most of the city is taking the day off. Whether you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out with family, let this be your guide on October 8.

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Stocking up on last minute groceries will be possible on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

There's still time to pick up last minute brews for Thanksgiving dinner. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
Open
  • For a list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Some major malls across Toronto will remain open on October 8. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

The AGO will be one of many attractions to visit with family and friends on Thanksgiving. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Attractions
 
Open
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Yorkville Mall

