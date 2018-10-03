What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2018 in Toronto

What is open on Thanksgiving in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag, as some shopping malls will be up and running but most of the city is taking the day off. Whether you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out with family, let this be your guide on October 8.
Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Banks
- Libraries
- Post offices
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.
Stocking up on last minute groceries will be possible on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
There's still time to pick up last minute brews for Thanksgiving dinner. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Some major malls across Toronto will remain open on October 8. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
The AGO will be one of many attractions to visit with family and friends on Thanksgiving. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Attractions
Open
