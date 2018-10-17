Weed laws in Ontario just got clarified

Weed laws in Ontario were clarified today. On the same day that cannabis became legal across the country, the Ontario government introduced new laws regarding its consumption.

Upending previous rules put in place by the Liberal government, Doug Ford's PCs just made it legal to consume cannabis wherever cigarettes are allowed.

This will include sidewalks, bus stops, parks, and more.

The only public places not allowed will be in a car, on a boat, or within 20 metres of a playground or school.

Most of the official opposition, the NDP, and the Liberals, voted against the bill, with concerns that there is a lack of restriction on consumption.

The law also created legal room for stores to display vapes and related products publicly. This is banned in most provinces.

Now that we can all smoke in parks, perhaps the government will also legalize drinking in them as well.