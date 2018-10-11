U of T ranked the top university in Canada

The annual university rankings from Macleans are out for 2019, and there are few surprises.

Simon Fraser took the top spot for comprehensive schools, while Mount Allison took home gold for primarily undergraduate institutions.

However, a small upset took place in the medical/doctoral category, where U of T tied with McGill for first place.

As noted by Macleans, the two schools have long battled for the top spot, with McGill typically pulling ahead.

Furthermore, U of T was at the top of the list for reputation overall. It took first place for "highest quality" and "leaders of tomorrow," but fell just short on "most innovative," landing at second place behind Waterloo.

U of T also made headlines a couple weeks ago, when it landed on the list of the world's best universities, coming in 21st.