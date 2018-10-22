Toronto could get snow flurries this week

It's getting pretty cold this week, and winter could finally announce its arrival this weekend.

Friday is looking like it may have a bit of snow, as Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of rain or snow flurries.

It's also supposed to dip to about 6C on Wednesday, ushering in a bit of colder weather for the city. Wednesday's overnight prediction is falling to about -4C, but let's agree to not talk about that.

Toronto got a bit of snow last week, but it was very slight and melted almost instantly. Hopefully the same luck sticks around this week.