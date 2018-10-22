City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto could get snow flurries this week

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's getting pretty cold this week, and winter could finally announce its arrival this weekend. 

Friday is looking like it may have a bit of snow, as Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of rain or snow flurries. 

toronto weatherIt's also supposed to dip to about 6C on Wednesday, ushering in a bit of colder weather for the city. Wednesday's overnight prediction is falling to about -4C, but let's agree to not talk about that. 

Toronto got a bit of snow last week, but it was very slight and melted almost instantly. Hopefully the same luck sticks around this week. 

Lead photo by

Howard Yang

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto could get snow flurries this week

Toronto overdose prevention sites are here to stay

This is what St. Clair Avenue looked like in Toronto 100 years ago

This is how Toronto looked in the 1960s

This is what the Gardiner Expressway looked like being built

Ontario government amazed by huge demand for cannabis

This is what the TTC's old Fishbowl buses looked like

What happened to Terminal 2 at Pearson Airport?