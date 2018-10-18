City
toronto snow

Toronto just got its first bit of snow

The city is waking up to some bad news (or good news, if you love winter). 

Snow hit the GTA overnight, reminding us all that yes, summer does have to end some time. 

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for some areas of the GTA, including Uxbridge, York, and Newmarket.

The weather agency measured about 2 to 5 cm of snow in some areas, all of which has most likely melted.

According to the seven-day forecast, it isn't expected to snow again for the rest of the week.

But, maybe find that parka buried in your closet before it's too late.

