Toronto just got its first bit of snow

The city is waking up to some bad news (or good news, if you love winter).

Snow hit the GTA overnight, reminding us all that yes, summer does have to end some time.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for some areas of the GTA, including Uxbridge, York, and Newmarket.

There was a light dusting of snow on the roofs of the cars in my neighbourhood this morning, and I saw a valet parking attendant wearing a fur hat this morning on my way to work. Winter is coming, folks. #Toronto — Geoff Micks (@faceintheblue) October 18, 2018

The weather agency measured about 2 to 5 cm of snow in some areas, all of which has most likely melted.

First snow in Toronto pic.twitter.com/xNDa23LPWr — Hai Ying (@HaiyingLiu) October 18, 2018

According to the seven-day forecast, it isn't expected to snow again for the rest of the week.

No!!!!!! It is too early for snow in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/JywRy4iN8i — James Durling (@JamesDurling) October 18, 2018

But, maybe find that parka buried in your closet before it's too late.