Toronto just got a new car sharing option

Car sharing has gone through a few hurdles to be established in Toronto. Regulations have come, gone, and changed, and the process has been extremely complicated.

A new car sharing service, however, plans to make waves in the city under a new free-floating pilot project.

Communauto, which operates out of Montreal and has a presence in several other Canadian cities, announced today that it will open service in Toronto starting this November.

The free-float model allows users to drop off their car at a different location than where they picked it up. And rather than designated parking spots like the current model, these new cars can be parked on residential streets in areas where permit parking is not fully subscribed.

The concept isn't new to car sharing - it's currently being used in many cities - but this is the first time it will be tried in Toronto.

Communauto is the first company approved for this pilot project. Up to three more car sharing companies can apply to participate with 500 parking permits available per company. Communauto plans to begin with 200 vehicles.

Communauto's vehicles will be bound by Runnymede, Dupont, Victoria Park and the lake. Other car sharing companies can apply for different geographical borders if they wish.