Police just scaled a Brampton apartment in dramatic takedown

Some members of the Peel Regional Police created a scene out of a movie this weekend, as they rappelled down the side of a building firing shots of smoke through a window.

Video posted to YouTube shows four of the force's officers climbing down the side of an apartment building near Shopper's World, at 430 McMurchy Ave South.

According to Constable Mark Fischer, the officers were attempting to reach a man who barricaded himself in an apartment unit, and was threatening harm.

The video looks like something straight out of an action movie, as shots are fired, smoke billows up, and the officers jump down the side and swing through the door.

Officers were able to talk the man down, and no charges will be laid.

There's no word on whether these were the same officers who had to pull over a man in the area for driving with a bunch of wooden planks sticking out of his car. But probably not.