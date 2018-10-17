City
Thousands of Canadians convicted of pot possession will be pardoned

Today, the federal government announced that it will pardon those convicted of pot possession under 30 grams. 

As many Canadians are spending today celebrating the legalization, many are still struggling to overcome criminal records for small possession quantities, and the federal government is planning to move quickly.

The Liberal government is planning to "remove stigma" around criminal records for those who have already finished serving their sentence, according to Minister of Public Safety, Ralph Goodale.

By the end of 2018, legislation will be introduced. If it passes, it will make pardons available for anyone with a record for possessions under 30g.

The government says it is trying to expedite the process and make it easier for those seeking a pardon. 

