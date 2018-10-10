City
Advance voting in Toronto begins for 2018 election

Advance voting for the 2018 Toronto municipal election begins today, and continues to Sunday, October 14. The election and regular voting day will be October 22.

In order to vote in the advance polls, all you need is valid identification that shows your name, and proof of address in the City of Toronto.

Voters in Toronto's municipal election do not need to pre-register, just show up with your ID and vote! A voter information card (which should have been sent to you a few weeks ago, or can be downloaded from the MyVote website) can help speed your voting process along, but isn't explicitly necessary. 

Voters are encouraged by the city to double and triple check which ward they will be voting in, as the boundaries have changed. This information, and much more, can be found on the City's MyVote website. 

Each ward will contain two advance voting locations, and City Hall is open to advance voting for anyone in the city. Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 

Marcanadian

