City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
seth rogen ttc

The TTC is no longer running announcements from Seth Rogen

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just one month after commissioning some high-profile voiceover work from Canadian movie star Seth Rogen, the TTC has pulled its quirky new public service announcements.

Toronto transit officials confirmed to the National Post on Thursday that they are no longer broadcasting PSAs voiced by Rogen over the intercom at subway or bus stations, and that reaction to the ads were mixed.

"We ran the risk of perhaps overstaying our welcome and overdoing it a little bit," said TTC spokesperson Brad Ross of the announcements, noting that they had never intended for them to be permanent. "We did what we needed to do."

The PSAs made a big splash when they were first unveiled at the end of July, mainly due to residual interest in the story of how Rogen replaced Morgan Freeman on Vancouver's SkyTrain after the 71-year-old actor was accused of sexual misconduct. 

Rogen recorded 12 different clips for the TTC on July 30, each of them about 20 seconds long, all of them related to public transit etiquette.

"Hello TTC users, Seth Rogen here," said the well-liked comedian in one of the audio PSAs.

"Backpacks are super efficient, I get it, they carry all your stuff, they hang on your back, they're fantastic! But when you wear your backpack instead of taking it off it very much annoys everyone around you on the subway."

"Don't be a backpack hunchback," he continued. "That's not a thing, but it is now. Anyway, don't do it. Thank you so much."

Some TTC riders found the announcements hilarious (and quite important.)

Others, however, complained that they were hard to understand.

Those who griped about how annoying the PSAs were on Twitter, well, they got they wanted. Congratulations to them.

Everyone else can still hear Rogen's delightful etiquette lessons on the TTC's website, hopefully for the rest of time.

Lead photo by

Gage Skidmore 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC is no longer running announcements from Seth Rogen

Toronto students stage mass walkout over sex-ed curriculum

Danforth shooter arrested two days before deadly rampage

Toronto is about to get hit with a severe wind storm

Dufferin Grove ranked one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

The Toronto Island airport just got totally flooded

Raccoon spotted eating breakfast inside Toronto home

Events to close down Toronto roads this weekend