The TTC is no longer running announcements from Seth Rogen

Just one month after commissioning some high-profile voiceover work from Canadian movie star Seth Rogen, the TTC has pulled its quirky new public service announcements.

Toronto transit officials confirmed to the National Post on Thursday that they are no longer broadcasting PSAs voiced by Rogen over the intercom at subway or bus stations, and that reaction to the ads were mixed.

I think @TTCnotices got rid of those horrible Seth Rogen ads. I hated them. Being hollered at at 6:30 am is not fun. :( #ttc — Notorious B A Bs (@TDot_Babs) August 29, 2018

"We ran the risk of perhaps overstaying our welcome and overdoing it a little bit," said TTC spokesperson Brad Ross of the announcements, noting that they had never intended for them to be permanent. "We did what we needed to do."

The PSAs made a big splash when they were first unveiled at the end of July, mainly due to residual interest in the story of how Rogen replaced Morgan Freeman on Vancouver's SkyTrain after the 71-year-old actor was accused of sexual misconduct.

Rogen recorded 12 different clips for the TTC on July 30, each of them about 20 seconds long, all of them related to public transit etiquette.

Is that Seth Rogen I hear? #TTC pic.twitter.com/1lHbFyWf68 — Fine Ass Uncle Magnet (@issasluting) August 16, 2018

"Hello TTC users, Seth Rogen here," said the well-liked comedian in one of the audio PSAs.

"Backpacks are super efficient, I get it, they carry all your stuff, they hang on your back, they're fantastic! But when you wear your backpack instead of taking it off it very much annoys everyone around you on the subway."

"Don't be a backpack hunchback," he continued. "That's not a thing, but it is now. Anyway, don't do it. Thank you so much."

Some TTC riders found the announcements hilarious (and quite important.)

Dear #TTC ... can we please get @Sethrogen’s voice on the #streetcars too. We have less space per car and people are just rude and inconsiderate with their monstrous bags and backpacks. I’m tired of getting knocked, scratched and my clothes getting tugged and ripped 😡🤬😡🤬 — Crystal G (@Bluuueyez) September 18, 2018

Others, however, complained that they were hard to understand.

I actually *like* Seth's Toronto Transit (TTC) announcements... too bad I can't hear them! It sounds just like Charlie Brown's teacher's voice through the PA system. #sad — Lisa @fabfrugalmama (@fabfrugalmama) September 19, 2018

Those who griped about how annoying the PSAs were on Twitter, well, they got they wanted. Congratulations to them.

Everyone else can still hear Rogen's delightful etiquette lessons on the TTC's website, hopefully for the rest of time.