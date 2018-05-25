Seth Rogen wants to be the new voice of the TTC

Vancouver public transit riders were thrilled earlier this week to learn that Morgan Freeman — as in the Morgan Freeman — would be lending his golden voice to intercom announcements across the city all summer long.

And then along came CNN with a bombshell report detailing allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against the 80-year-old actor from at least eight different women in Hollywood.

Ouch. On so many levels, ouch.

News of the allegations prompted Vancouver's public transit agency to "pause" its new Freeman-enhanced announcements less than 24 hours after rolling them out.

"In light of information we've learned through news stories this morning of serious allegations, TransLink has decided to pause [Freeman's] voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system," wrote the agency on Twitter.

Visa similarly announced on Thursday that it would be suspending all marketing efforts in which the Oscar-winning actor is featured.

it would be awesome to have both @Sethrogen and @VancityReynolds have alternating announcements and have them play off each other as only vancouverites would love and respect! — Janet Price (@JPloveslife) May 24, 2018

Crushed as they may have been to learn about the allegations against Freeman, who has long been one of the film industry's most-beloved stars, Vancouverites were quick to suggest a replacement for his Translink gig.

Names floated on Twitter so far include Ryan Reynolds, Nardwuar, Michael Bublé, anyone from the cast of Riverdale and, most popularly, Canadian funnyman Seth Rogen.

"Lots of emails today were along the lines of: 'What, there wasn't a Canadian actor who could've done the job?' After some thought, I do have a suggestion: @Sethrogen," wrote Vancouver Sun reporter Stephanie Ip on Twitter in response to the suggestions.

"I would happily listen to him announce my transit stops all day, every day BUT ONLY IF IT COMES WITH THE LAUGH."

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2018

Just 15 minutes later, Ip got a reply on Twitter from Rogen himself.

"Yo if they need a replacement now let me know," wrote the actor, who originally hails from Vancouver.

"Come do it for Toronto, Seth," replied Toronto City Councillor (and self-proclaimed #6Dad) Norm Kelly a short time later, to which Rogen replied "I'll do the whole country!"

I’ll do the whole country! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 25, 2018

How dope would that be though, for real? Few people seem very attached to the TTC robot voice, and Toronto's transit agency is openly down to book Rogen for the job.

"So Seth, how many RT's to make this happen for Toronto?" asked the TTC on Twitter last night after Rogen told Translink to hit him up via DM.

The actor, known for such stoner comedies as Pineapple Express, Knocked Up, Superbad and Neighbours, has not yet replied to the TTC — at least not publicly — but Toronto transit riders are already imagining the hilarious possibilities.

Next stop, Old Cummer. *Seth Rogen laugh* that's Old Cummer, next stop *more laughter*... I dig it. — Ken Raven (@QuothTheKraven) May 25, 2018

Should the TTC's bid for Rogen fail, Joey Jeremiah from Degrassi (aka actor Pat Mastroianni) says he's game.

I will naked wrestle @Sethrogen for a chance at the job. — Pat Mastroianni (@patmastroianni) May 25, 2018

So there's that.