Street festivals and 5Ks to close Toronto roads this weekend

Brace yourself, Toronto. It's going to be a weekend full of street festivals, and with that comes a slew of major road closures.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this long weekend in Toronto.

TIFF's fourth annual Festival Street will run from September 6 through September 10.

As a result, King St. West will be closed to traffic between Spadina Ave. and University Ave. from 5 a.m. on September 6 until 5 a.m. on September 10. John St. between King St. and Wellington St. will also be closed during the five-day period.

Information about TTC service changes for Festival Street is available via the TTC website.

Bloor St. West from Prince Edward Dr. North to Montgomery Rd. will be closed from September 7 at noon to September 9 at midnight for the annual street festival.

A series of full and partial road closures will also take place in the surrounding area to accommodate this event.

The Festival of Praise

The formation of the parade and festival area will result in all northbound lanes of Queens Park Cres. East being closed between College St. and Bloor St.West on September 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with southbound traffic maintained on Queens Park Cres. West.

To accommodate the street festival, Parliament St. from Gerrard St. East to Wellesley St. East and Carlton St.from Ontario St. to Exchange Ln. will be closed in both directions from September 8 at 6 a.m. to September 9 at 9 p.m.

A series of road closures will take place in the area bounded by Davenport Rd. to the north, University Ave./Queen's Park/Avenue Rd. to the west, Dundas St. West to the south and Bay St.to the east on September 9 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m for the run.

Road closures will take place in the area bounded by St. Clair Ave. West to the north, Christie St. to the west, Davenport Rd. to the south and Russell Hill Rd./Boulton Dr. to the east on September 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m for the run.

In addition to road closures, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on September 8 and 9 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.

Also, subway service on Line 2 from St. George to Broadview stations will start at noon on September 9 due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closures.