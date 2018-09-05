Two subway lines will be partially closed in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

Another weekend, another subway closure. This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on September 8 and 9 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.

Like past weekends, shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

In addition to the closure on Line 1, subway service on Line 2 from St. George to Broadview stations will start at noon on September 9 due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the morning.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on September 15 and 16 due to signal upgrades.

