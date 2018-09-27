There's major road closures in Toronto this weekend

Road closures will be happening all across Toronto this weekend on account of events like Nuit Blanche and Pedestrian Sundays. On the bright side, at least there's no TTC subway closure.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city by car this weekend.

A series of significant road closures will take place this weekend on account of the all night art event.

Scarborough

Borough Dr. will be closed between Brian Harrison Way and Town Centre Court from September 29 at 8 a.m. to September 30 at 9 a.m.

Downtown Toronto

Queen St. West between Yonge St. and University Ave., and York St. between Queen St. West and Richmond St. West will be closed starting September 29 at 4 p.m. until September 30 at 9 a.m.

Bay St. will be closed between Dundas St. West and Adelaide St. West, with additional closures on Temperance, Elizabeth, Albert and James Streets from September 29 at 8 a.m. to September 30 at 11 a.m.

The curb lane and sidewalk fronting the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts at 27 Front St. E. will be closed September 30 from noon to 9 p.m. for the festival.

There will be a series of road closures and lane restrictions in the area bounded by University Ave./Queen's Park Circle to the east, Bloor St. West to the north, St. George St. to the west and Queen St. West to the south on September 30 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this running event.

As a result, some TTC routes will detour during these closures including 5 Avenue Road, 94 Wellesley, 505 Dundas, 506 Carlton and 300 Bloor-Danforth.

Parts of Kensington Ave., Augusta Ave., Baldwin St. and St. Andrew St. will be closed on September 30 from noon to 10:30 p.m. for the car-free event in Kensington Market.

Grosvenor St. from Queens Park Cres. East to Surrey Place, and the westbound curb lane of College St. from Queens Park Cres. East to 112 College St. will be closed on September 30 from noon to 3 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Queen's Park Cres. East from College St. to Grosvenor St. will also be closed on September 30 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

The curb lane on York St. will be restricted from Wellington St. West to Queen St. West from September 30 to October 1 at various times from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for the event.